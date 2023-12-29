All my writings are love letters to people, says Bengali writer Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay

December 29, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

“All my writings are like love letters to people,” said Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, noted Bengali writer and recipient of Kuvempu Rashtriya Puraskara. “Whatever I write, I keep people in mind. Whether it is a short story or a novel, it is my token of my love for humanity,” Mukhopadhyay said.

He spoke after accepting the award presented at a function organised by the Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Trust at Kuppali in Tirthahalli taluk on Friday.

Mukhopadhyay said he was honoured to receive the award instituted in the name of Kuvempu. “I have read some of Kuvempu’s poems in English translation. He is one of the great poets of the 20th century. I visited Kavishyla, where the poet meditated. I am elated by the beautiful environment here,” he said.

Kuvempu had a special relationship with West Bengal. He took Ramakrishna Paramahamsa as his guru. “Interestingly, Kuvempu visited Belur Mutt in Kolkata when he was 25 years old. He has written poems in praise of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and wrote about Vivekananda as well,” he said.

Mukhopadhyay, now 88, recalled his visit to Karnataka in the late 1970s as a journalist to trace the journey of Rama, Lakshmana, and Sita during their exile. He visited Hospet, Hampi, Bengaluru, Chamundi Hills at Mysuru, and other places. “The people of Karnataka are nice. They are eager to help. I have fond memories of my travels in the State,” he said.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga, Tirthahahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, and B.L. Shankar, chairman of the trust, presented the award. It carried ₹5 lakh, a citation, and a memento.

Madhu Bangarappa said he was committed to improving the basic infrastructure facilities at Kuppali. Besides that, the government would build a good memorial for Kuvempu in Bengaluru. He recalled that his father, S. Bangarappa, started Kuvempu Trust when he was the Chief Minister. He also presented Kuvempu with the Karnataka Rathna Award. “I will make efforts to ensure Kuppali gets all the facilities it requires,” he said.

B.L. Shankar, former minister and president of the trust, said the trust had purchased 30 guntas of land in Bengaluru to build a memorial for Kuvempu in the capital city. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed willingness to support the plan.

The trust has been honouring a writer with the national award since 2013. Mukhopadhyay is the 11th recipient and the first Bengali writer to receive the award. Beginner’s Muse and Alien Harp, a collection of Kuvempu’s English poems, was released on the occasion. Similarly, Aharnishi Prakashana of Shivamogga published a translation of Mukhopadhyay’s short stories, titled Sameepya, which was also released. Kuvempu Trust released a calendar with rare photos of Kuvempu. Kuvempu Trust Secretary Kadidal Prakash

G.K. Venkatesh, founder director of the Institute of Nephro Urology, Dharanidevi Malagatti, Director of Kannada and Culture Department, Kadidal Prakash, secretary of the trust, and others were present on the occasion.

