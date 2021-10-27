All Muzrai temples to conduct ‘go puja’ on Deepavali

BENGALURU

27 October 2021 00:01 IST

Circular says it is to create public awareness about the importance of cows and revive Hindu tradition of cow worship

The Karnataka Muzrai Department (Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowment Department) has issued a circular asking all the temples coming under it to conduct “go puja” (worship of cow) on November 5, which marks Balipadyami.

The circular said that it is mandatory for all the temples and religious institutions coming under the department to conduct the puja between 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on that day.

The circular states this was being introduced “to create public awareness about the importance of protecting cows” which are an integral part of the Hindu religion and culture. The circular further stated that worshipping cows was believed to “resolve various problems, including vaastu dosha”.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the system of worshipping cows during Deepavali/Balipadyami day was an old practice, it expressed concern that the system had been discontinued by those in towns and big cities. The department has asked temples to conduct ‘go puja’ to reintroduce the tradition to the next generation, the release said.

It may be noted that Karnataka recently amended the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act with more stringent clauses.

Meanwhile, farmers’ leaders, though not opposed to offering puja, are upset that the government, which is talking about the importance of protecting cows, has not done much to protect the interests of farmers who are rearing them. Milk procurement prices have been slashed by the Karnataka Milk Federation. Farmers contend that it has rendered dairying a loss-making proposition.