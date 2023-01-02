All Lingayat sub-sects will have to share reservation, says Nirani

January 02, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Responding to the demand for exclusive reservation for the Panchamasali community, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has said that all will have to share the meal from the same plate.

“There is only one plate of the meal and we all have to share it. All the sub-sects in the Lingayat community are included in the newly created 2D category. All of them have to share it,” he said, obliquely dismissing the possibility of giving exclusive reservation to Panchamasali sub-sect, in Kalaburagi on Monday.

“The Panchamasali demand for increasing reservation is an old one. Even, the Vokkaliga community has a similar demand. After thorough discussions and extensive consultations, the government decided to put all the Lingayat sub-sects in the 2D category,” Mr. Nirani said.

When asked about the Congress criticism over the redistribution of reservation, Mr. Nirani hit back by questioning why the grand old party did not meet the reservation demands of various communities when it was in power.

“Our government has increased reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It has included Talwar community in Scheduled Tribes list. But the Congress did nothing to address these demands,” Mr. Nirani said.