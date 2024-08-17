All land conversion proposals in Western Ghats to be temporarily halted 

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday (August 16) called for a temporary halt on all land conversion proposals in the eco-sensitive Western Ghats region until new regulations on land use in this region are formulated.

In a note sent to the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department’s Additional Chief Secretary, Mr. Khandre said it is necessary to temporarily halt all land conversion proposals within the Western Ghats region until a new zonal regulation and master plan concerning land use pattern is in place.

The Western Ghats region in the State covers the districts of Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Belagavi.

Specific regulations

Noting that specific and separate regulations have been formulated for land conversion and building construction in the hill areas of Himachal Pradesh, he said it is important to temporarily halt all land conversion proposals within the Western Ghats area until a new zonal regulation and master plan concerning land use pattern.

He said a new zonal regulation and master plan concerning land-use patterns should be formulated in coordination with the Revenue Department, Urban Development Department, Municipal Administration Department, Urban and Rural Planning Department, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

The Minister said environmental clearance should only be granted to very important public projects following approvals from the high-power committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary along with senior officials from the concerned departments and experts.

In this regard, Khandre has instructed the Additional Chief Secretary to submit a proposal for formulating new regulations on land use.

Concern over landslips

Expressing concerns over frequent landslips occurring in various parts of the Western Ghats, both in Karnataka and Kerala, he said studies on cases in Kodagu have indicated that the primary reasons for its occurrence are due to forest encroachment and human development activities.

He added that measures have been taken to clear encroachments in the Western Ghats as a precaution to prevent potential disasters.

On the Centre’s fresh draft notification on the Kasturirangan Committee Report on the conservation of the Western Ghats, he said that the issue would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

