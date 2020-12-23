All international passengers arriving in Karnataka without COVID-19 negative report to be tested

All passengers who arrive in the State from any country without a COVID-19 negative report will have to compulsorily undergo a test.
According to a government circular issued on Wednesday, the returnees should have a COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 72 hours from time of departure. “Otherwise they will be mandatorily subjected to an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the port of entry (BIAL Bengaluru, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru seaport and Karwar seaport),” stated the circular.
Authorities at BIAL Bengaluru, Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru seaport and Karwar seaport have been directed to take necessary measures to implement this with immediate effect in association with jurisdictional health officials.
“Facility for RT-PCR testing or swab collection should be made available. Passengers who have given swab samples should be advised strict home quarantine till the receipt of the lab report. The passengers can opt for free RT-PCR testing by the government or undergo express test at the airport at their own expenses,” the circular added.
