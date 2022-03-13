Karnataka

All-India V-Cs’ conference in Mysuru

The four-day All-India Vice-Chancellors’ Conference will be held in Mysuru from March 23.

University of Mysore is hosting the conference where the V-Cs of universities from across the country will participate with some on the virtual platform.

UoM Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said that the association of Indian Universities (AIU) is holding the conference where wide-ranging topics will be discussed.

So far, 200 V-Cs have confirmed their participation while about 150 V-Cs are likely to participate on virtual mode, he said.


