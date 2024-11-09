All-India Postal Badminton Tournament in Mysuru from Nov. 10 to 14

The 38th All-India Postal Badminton Tournament will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru from November 10 to 14.

Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Circle Rajendra Kumar told presspersons in Mysuru on Saturday that the 38th All-India Postal Badminton Tournament hosted by Karnataka Postal Circle will feature 194 players from 20 postal circles across the country. The participants include 134 male and 60 female officials, who will compete in singles, doubles, veterans, mixed doubles and veterans’ doubles categories.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be the chief guest for the inaugural function at 10 a.m. on November 10 while international badminton player and Dhyan Chand awardee Trupti Murgunde will be the guest of honour.

The valedictory ceremony to be held at 2 p.m. on November 14 will be attended by Member (Co-ordination), Postal Services Board, Ashish Kumar, and Olympian and Dhyan Chand awardee Ashwini Akkunji Chidananda. Rajendra Kumar will preside over the inaugural and valedictory functions.

Over the years, Karnataka circle has consistently been a strong contender, frequently reaching the finals and securing multiple titles, particularly in the women’s singles and doubles categories with R. Leela Lakshmi emerging as a prominent player, said a press statement.

To prepare for the tournament this year, selection trials were conducted on October 16 at Nova Sports, Bengaluru, where 11 participants including 7 men and 4 women were selected to represent Karnataka Postal Circle.

The Department of Posts not only looks forward to a successful tournament and extends its best wishes to all the participants, guests and officials, but also invites all sports enthusiasts and people of Mysuru to attend and support the players in their pursuit of excellence, added the statement.

