All India inter-varsity women’s kho-kho championship begins

The All India Inter-University Kho Kho (Women) championship for 2021-22 was inaugurated in the city on Tuesday.

The 3-day tournament is being hosted by the University of Mysore and Vice-Chancellor G.Hemantha Kumar inaugurated it. The inaugural was followed by a march past and the dignitaries received the salute from the participating teams.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament and the teams are drawn from different zones. The first match was between the University of Mysore and Kurukshetra University and the former won by 5 points and an innings.

R. Shivappa, Registrar, University of Mysore; .M.Veena, international kho-kho player and Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai awardee; C Krishna, former director, Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore;. P. Krishnaiah, organising secretary and Director of Physical Education, University of Mysore, were among those present.