All in the family for Jarkiholi brothers despite differences?

Gokak Assembly constituency is set to see an interesting fight between brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi from the BJP and Lakhan Jarkiholi from the Congress in the bypolls.

The last few months have been witness to a long drawn verbal war between Mr. Ramesh, one of the disqualified MLAs, and his other brother Satish Jarkiholi. In fact, the latter ensured that Congress gave ticket to Mr. Lakhan.

Despite this open acrimony, speculation is rife in Belagavi that there is a “tacit understanding” between the Jarkiholi brothers. Interestingly, another brother Balachandra Jarkiholi, BJP MLA for Arabhavi, is learnt to be negotiating between the brothers to ensure that the family stays together, irrespective of their political differences.

Other aspirants

Three leaders in Gokak from outside the Jarkiholi clan had sought ticket — two of them were long time party workers and one was new entrant Ashok Pujari, who is considering quitting the BJP with the hope that he would fight as Congress candidate.

However, Mr. Satish has had his way. He has said that the other aspirants did not know Gokak well. “If such people are chosen to represent the party, they will lose badly. They don’t know the tricks that Mr. Ramesh uses to fight polls. We know them well and we will use them against him,” he told journalists a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pujari told The Hindu that he will continue his fight against the “feudal attitude of the Jarkiholi family.”

Jarkiholis’ detractors point to the fact that Mr. Satish has helped Mr. Ramesh’s son Amarnath to win the district milk union elections.

“Mr. Satish has accommodated his brothers in various positions of power. Mr. Balachandra is the MLA from BJP and the Karnataka Milk Federation chairman. Mr. Ramesh has won five Assembly polls and has enjoyed power for over 25 years. Now, he has joined the ruling party to enter the Assembly and the State Cabinet possibly,” said a Congress leader who has been a district office-bearer for long.

Vantage positions

He contended that Mr. Satish is apprehensive that if Mr. Ramesh does not win this time, the BJP will target him next time. “That is why he has seen to it that all the brothers are active in public life and hold vantage positions in the district and State politics,” the leader said.

No, say brothers

The brothers, however, have denied such allegations. On Saturday, Mr. Ramesh said there was a fight between him and his brother for long and it will continue. “There is no understanding or adjustment between us. It is an open fight based on political ideology,” he reiterated.

Mr. Lakhan too told journalists in Gokak on Saturday that rumours of an understanding between the brothers were baseless. “Some are saying that our street fights are part of a large plan to keep power within our family. But that is not true. Our differences are in the open,” he said.