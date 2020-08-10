Coronavirus | All hospitals in Karnataka told to reserve 50% of bed strength for COVID-19 patients

MANGALURU

10 August 2020 01:25 IST

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary has said that both private and medical college hospitals in the district should compulsorily allocate 50 % of their beds to the government for treating COVID-19 patients.

He was speaking after visiting AJ Hospital and Research Centre and Srinivasa Medical College Hospital to review their COVID-19 management measures here recently.

Public health

The Minister said that safeguarding public health is the priority of the government. Private hospitals should cooperate with the government in managing COVID-19.

Mr. Poojary said that the government is supplying rapid antigen test kits to private hospitals and has directed them to conduct free sample tests for COVID-19.

The government will supply 50 more ventilators to Dakshina Kannada shortly, the Minister further said.

Cost details

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked the hospitals to display boards at their entrances mentioning the details of COVID-19 treatment costs prescribed by the government. They should also display the details pertaining to the Ayushman Scheme.

He said that the Health Department has deputed Arogya Mitra health workers to each one of the medical college hospitals to give information to people on Ayushman. If they were found failing in their duties, action will be initiated against them.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty accompanied the Minister.