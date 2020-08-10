Coronavirus | All hospitals in Karnataka told to reserve 50% of bed strength for COVID-19 patients

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary has said that both private and medical college hospitals in the district should compulsorily allocate 50 % of their beds to the government for treating COVID-19 patients.
He was speaking after visiting AJ Hospital and Research Centre and Srinivasa Medical College Hospital to review their COVID-19 management measures here recently.
Public health
The Minister said that safeguarding public health is the priority of the government. Private hospitals should cooperate with the government in managing COVID-19.
Mr. Poojary said that the government is supplying rapid antigen test kits to private hospitals and has directed them to conduct free sample tests for COVID-19.
The government will supply 50 more ventilators to Dakshina Kannada shortly, the Minister further said.
Cost details
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked the hospitals to display boards at their entrances mentioning the details of COVID-19 treatment costs prescribed by the government. They should also display the details pertaining to the Ayushman Scheme.
He said that the Health Department has deputed Arogya Mitra health workers to each one of the medical college hospitals to give information to people on Ayushman. If they were found failing in their duties, action will be initiated against them.
Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty accompanied the Minister.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath