All hospitals to display number of beds and their availability

Deputy commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that as per a government direction, steps have been taken to display the number of beds and their availability in each government and private COVID-19 hospitals, including KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday after participating in a review meeting chaired by district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar, Mr. Patil said that so far, 922 patients were admitted in KIMS Hospital, including 82 on Thursday. And, 59 patients were discharged on Thursday, he said.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that 600 patients were getting treatment in private hospitals after being referred by the administration. They will not be charged any fee and they need not have to pay anything either during admission or during discharge, he said.

He said that the district was getting 65 tonnes of oxygen daily and of this, 41 tonnes are being utilised in the district and the rest is being supplied to Bagalkot, Gadag, Belagavi and Vijayapura.

Regarding the death of five patients at a private hospital in Hubballi last week, he said that the inquiry report has been submitted to him and it has revealed that the cause of death is not related to oxygen shortage. The report will be sent to the State government, he said.