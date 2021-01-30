All gram panchayats to get rooftop solar systems

This is because power cuts or low voltage is often cited as reason for delay in delivery of services

A common reason cited in gram panchayat (GP) offices for delay in providing services is power cuts or low voltage electricity. To overcome this, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has commenced the process of installing rooftop solar systems in all 6,273 GP buildings across the State.

Uninterrupted power supply through installation of rooftop solar units and high power inverter batteries would eliminate reasons for delay in services to rural people, sources in the department said. The cost of each solar unit is ₹4-5 lakh, depending on the buildings. Any additional power generated by solar units would be connected to the grid.

Installation of solar units would not only ensure uninterrupted power supply but also ensure functioning of computers and regular delivery of services. The department, headed by Minster K.S. Eshwrappa, also plans to install rooftop solar units in taluk and zilla panchayat buildings to reduce dependence of electricity supplied by ESCOMS, sources said.

Under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission, a decision has also been taken to give drinking water supply to 23 lakh houses located in rural Karnataka in the next one year. Tenders have been called to execute the work with the support of private consultants, sources said.

There are 91 lakh families in rural Karnataka and of them water supply has been provided to 25 lakh houses. The facility to the remaining 66 lakh households would be given in the next three year, the department said.

For implementation of solid waste management in 3,491 GPs, ₹199.46 crore had been released. Currently, solid waste was being managed in 683 GPs.

An administrative approval for ₹821.4 crore has been obtained for implementing waste management in all GPs, sources said.