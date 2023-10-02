All free medical education seats at SMSIMSR College filled up

October 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

All free medical education seats offered by Sri Madhusudhan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district have been filled in the stray vacancy round of NEET counselling.

The institute has offered free medical education, on the condition that students who enrol will have to work at the institute’s hospital for five years.

However, in the first round of NEET counselling, only seven students opted for the college as a third option but did not get admitted to the college. Only three management quota seats were filled. “During the first round, there was confusion on the pre-condition imposed by the institute. But in the second round, there was more clarity and students opted for the institute,” a senior official of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said. The one seat that was remaining was also filled up during the stray vacancy round.

Government quota seats

The SMSIMSR management had decided to offer free medical education in the 40% government quota seats. The management had proposed to the State government that these seats should be reserved for students from Karnataka, including students who have studied the qualifying examination from the educational institutions of the Sri Satya Sai University for Human Excellence or the sponsoring body, through Special Free of Cost Admission Reservation Policy (SFCARP).

However, instead of introducing a separate policy, the government had instructed the KEA to allow the SMSIMSR to offer free medical education to students who agree to work in the institution, along with other conditions, under government quota seats.