All four of a family die suspiciously in Tirthahalli

October 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The toll in the case of suspicious deaths reported at Aralasurali village in Thirthahalli taluk on Sunday increased to four as 28-year-old Bharath succumbed to burn injuries on Monday. His father Raghavendra, 63, mother Nagarathna, 55, elder son Sriram, 34 were found dead on Sunday morning.

Bharath, who suffered burn injuries, was rushed to the hospital. He also succumbed a day later in a hospital in Bengaluru. Tirthahalli police learned about the incident on Sunday morning and rushed to the spot.

The police are investigating the case based on the death note they found at the residence, and the dying declaration of Bharat. The police recorded his video statement in the presence of doctors before he breathed his last. It is not clear how all the events turned out, leading to the deaths of all four members of the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharath, in his statement, reportedly stated that his mother, Nagarathna, died after falling in the bathroom. After learning about her death, Raghavendra suffered a massive heart attack and died.

Later, the brothers, in shock, decided to end their lives. They penned a death note, in which they said they had mentioned the civil disputes the family had been facing, besides the loan of about ₹80 lakh they had to clear. The brothers planned to cremate the bodies with the help of wooden pieces and commit suicide. However, the elder brother ended his life, while the younger ran out, unable to bear the burn injuries.

The family was cultivating 10 acres of Areca plantations and also kept a stock of 700 quintals of Areca. With the land and harvest they had, the family could have easily cleared the loan they owed. However, the brothers took the extreme step, said police officers.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the state’s helpline 104 for counseling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.