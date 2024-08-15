All five guarantees are successful, making good progress in Mysuru: Minister

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Thursday said 6,60,818 families have benefitted from Anna Bhagya scheme which is part of one of the five guarantee schemes launched by the Congress government after it came to power last year.

With a resolve to make Karnataka a “hunger-free State”, the Congress government launched Anna Bhagya, enhancing rice supply to BPL families and Antyodaya cardholders to 10 kilos a month. Each member of the family gets five kilos of rice and a cash of ₹170 towards the remaining five kilos of rice through direct benefit transfer (DBT). So far, ₹408.16 crore had been credited into the accounts of the families in Mysuru district under Anna Bhagya, the Minister explained.

In his address at the 78th Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag at the torchlight parade grounds in Bannimantap here, the Minister said five guarantee schemes had been launched with the belief that “development is independence”. This year, good monsoon has made farmers happy after last year’s drought, he added.

Elaborating on the progress made in the guarantee schemes, Mr. Mahadevappa said the “Shakti” scheme was launched in June last year to empower women. The scheme offered free rides in State transport buses for women. Since the launch, 10.20 crore women have travelled for free in the buses in the Mysuru district, making use of the scheme and its benefits. On average, 3.50 lakh women are commuting free in Mysuru, and buses and staff in accordance with the rise in passenger traffic are being arranged to ensure smooth commuting, the Minister explained.

In Mysuru district, 6,66,264 women have enrolled under “Gruha Lakshmi” scheme and are availing the benefits offered under it. This guarantee scheme is also aimed at empowering women, he said, while addressing the audience assembled to witness the celebrations at the Bannimantap Grounds.

With regard to the Yuva Nidhi scheme, 4,279 beneficiaries were getting ₹1,500 and ₹3,000 a month as promised by the government for the unemployed youth. Those who have passed the degree and diploma examination in 2023 have registered under the scheme. The allowance is given for a maximum period of two years. So far, 6,450 unemployed youth have registered under the scheme, he stated.

The Minister said steps have been taken for promoting the GI crops of Mysuru including Mysuru Mallige, Nanjangud Rasabale and Mysuru betel leaf, expanding their cultivation with steps for their marketing and conservation of the crops.

Expressing happiness over the SSLC results this year, he said Mysuru’s ranking improved from 19th position to 7th place in this year’s results and steps have been suggested for taking the district’s ranking under five.

The Minister said 39,640 works have been listed in the action plan of MGNREGA in 2024-25. Under this, 5,763 works have begun, he said, adding that 24 lakh man-days have been targeted this year. As many as 10,53,190 man-days have been achieved.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the guard of honour and witnessed the attractive march-past.

Schoolchildren presented impressive cultural events.

MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait, MLAs and MLCs, officials and special invitees were present on the occasion.

