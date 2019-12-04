All eyes were on Valmiki votes in Vijayanagar Assembly constituency

In a bid to make use of every moment to attract voters on Tuesday, the last day for public campaigning, all candidates in the Vijayanagar constituency carried out canvassing in full swing. Most of the leaders from both the Congress and the BJP were found focussing on the areas where their community voters were concentrated.

Since the constituency has a good number of Valmiki voters, both the Congress and the BJP leaders focussed on communities by fielding community leaders for the last day of public campaigning.

In the morning, under the leadership of Ganesh, MLA and a Valmiki community leader, Congress activists campaigned in Elukeri area where Valmiki community voters were concentrated.

BJP leader B. Sriramulu, Minister and a leader of the same community, also campaigned in this area in the evening.

Congress leaders Tukaram and V.S. Ugrappa also campaigned for their candidate Venkatarao Ghorpade focussing on Valmiki and Kuruba areas. However, Anand Singh, BJP candidate, was busy campaigning in Lambani Tandas spread across the constituency. He did not forget to play the “new Vijayanagar district” card even on the last day of public campaigning. He also explained to the voters how MTB Nagaraj, BJP candidate from Hosakote, became a rich man.

“MTB Nagaraj’s family was not that rich indeed. But, he did not sell his ancestors land. When the land price shot up, he sold the land and got rich. I advise you not to sell your lands. New Vijayanagar district would be formed with Hosapete as its headquarters and your land price will also shoot up then,” he told the villagers near Hosapete town.

In a bid to show his strength, Kaviraj Urs, an Independent candidate, who jumped into the poll fray raising a banner of revolt against Mr. Anand Singh, participated in a road show in Kamalapur. It is widely viewed that Mr. Urs would garner some votes of the BJP candidate and that N.M. Nabi would do the same to the Congress candidate.

Some major players in Ballari politics in both the Congress and the BJP were conspicuous by their absence on the last day of public campaigning. H.R. Gaviyappa, BJP leader, who was upset with the party leadership for not giving him ticket, was nowhere to be seen in the BJP campaigning. However, his photo was present in most of the propaganda material. Congress leader B. Nagendra, MLA from Ballari Rural, was also not seen in Vijayanagar constituency fuelling the rumours that he would soon join the BJP.