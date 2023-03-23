All eyes on Karnataka Cabinet meet on March 24

March 23, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet meeting here on Friday is likely to take a decision on the Panchamasali reservation issue after the Karnataka High Court on Thursday allowed the State government to decide on it.

While the court has been informed that Category 2A reservation will not be touched, it is likely that the newly created categories of 2C and 2D among the backward classes for Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats could get a slice in the reservation basket. Multiple sources said a decision was likely since the BJP fears a backlash from the community in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Call to seer?

Sources close to the seer of Panchamasali mutt at Koodalasangama Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, who is spearheading the reservation agitation seeking 2A category status for Panchamasalis, claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office intervened in the issue, which has given them a ray of hope on the Friday’s Cabinet meeting. “We have been promised benefits from the Central OBC list also.”

The Cabinet during the winter session in Belagavi in December approved the creation of new categories of 2C and 2D for Vokkaligas and Veerashaiava-Lingayats, respectively, based on the interim report submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. The quota could come from the 10% EWS quota, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy had indicated. Currently, Panchamasalis come under Category 3B.

Incidentally, the Cabinet meeting, which was to have taken place on Thursday, was postponed to Friday. Friday’s Cabinet meeting in all probability will be the last one before the announcement of the schedule for the Assembly polls by the Election Commission that will kick in the model of code of conduct, limiting the decision-making powers of the government.

Significance of community

The Panchamasalis are the biggest voting block among the Veerashaiva Lingayats, whose support is seen as crucial by the ruling BJP, and they have been demanding 2A status for the community, which has been effectively ruled out now.

Meanwhile, commission chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde said with the High Court lifting the stay, it was up to the government to act upon the commission’s interim report. Though the government had said that it was awaiting the final report, Mr. Hegde recently said it was not possible to submit the final report in a hurry.