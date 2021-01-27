All eyes on CM’s budget

Will Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announce a bonanza in his ensuing budget to K.R. Hospital, a teaching hospital attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), on the occasion of its centenary?

The hospital has been a major tertiary healthcare provider not just for the people of Mysuru but also for neighbouring districts since the time it came into existence. And the hospital has continued to serve the public despite increasing load of patients with each passing year.

Post-COVID-19, the hospital is attending to nearly 2,000 out-patients daily.

Also, despite limited resources, the hospital, its doctors and the staff successfully battled the COVID-19 pandemic. As the hospital was in need of a major restoration with its buildings turning weak, a proposal had been sent to the government seeking a special grant for taking up certain works on the occasion of it completing 100 years.

A ₹52-crore grant is learnt to have been sought to take up repair and other works. Being a heritage structure, the renovation has to be done complying with the heritage norms, and restoration of heritage buildings would take a longer time than expected unlike repairs of other buildings.