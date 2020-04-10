All eyes on Chief Ministers’ meeting with Prime Minister on Saturday

Extension of the lockdown in Karnataka will be known on Saturday, after discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his videoconference with the Chief Ministers of all States.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister will assess the situation on ground and firm up a plan on extending the lockdown norms.

Though the Karnataka Cabinet is unanimous in its opinion that the lockdown period should be extended to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in the State, the government has decided to take a final decision after the meeting with Mr. Modi.

Virtual meeting

During the virtual meeting with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is expected to brief the report given by the State’s task force on extending the lockdown in certain sectors of the economy and relaxing the lockdown norms in some other sectors and non-COVID-19 affected districts.

Mr. Yediyurappa is also expected to explain the impact of COVID-19 on the State’s economy, particularly highlighting the problems of rural people and farmers. He is expected to brief him on the steps taken by the government, including clamp down in some pockets of Bengaluru city, to fight the spread of the virus.

Sources said since many States have been demanding the extension of the lockdown till April- end, the Centre is likely to extend the lockdown period for another 15 days.

However, the Centre is expected to direct the States to relax norms depending on the ground situation in districts.

Several States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Telengana have sought an extension of the lockdown by at least 15 days. Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown period till April-end.

In Karnataka, the task force headed by cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty has recommended closure of all educational institutes till May 30, operation of industries, IT and biotechnology firms and garments units at 50% strength, continuation of lockdown in hotspot areas, and stoppage of mass transport modes such as metro train in Bengaluru, buses, trains, and flights till April 30. However, it has favoured permitting plying of autorickshaws.