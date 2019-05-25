All eyes on chemistry between Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah

Looking at saving the coalition government from any aggressive poaching of its legislators by the BJP, senior leaders, it is learnt, have advised both Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also chairman of the coalition’s coordination committee, to work together to prevent the saffron party’s moves.

Differences between the two top leaders were seen as a deterrent to the coalition’s working, which led to the dismal performance of both the Congress and the JD(S) in their traditional strongholds of Old Mysore and Hyderabad Karnataka regions.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, as Congress Legislature Party leader, is also under pressure over the poor performance of the party in the LS polls, sources in the Congress said. In an apparent bid to save the coalition, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have spoken to him and asked him to ensure the survival of the government, multiple sources said.

On Friday evening, the two leaders met and discussed the current political situation in the State. Meanwhile, Byrathi Basavaraj and S.T. Somashekhar, MLAs associated with the Siddaramaiah camp, also visited the Chief Minister.

Critical situation

“It is a very critical situation for the coalition as there is a serious threat of the BJP attempting to poach our legislators. We have told both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy to hold hands together or else we may also go down,” a senior Congress Minister told The Hindu. “At the moment, unity among the coalition partners is important for the survival of both the parties. If public utterances continue, people will vote us out,” he added.

While senior Ministers told this to Mr. Siddaramaiah at a breakfast meeting of the Congress Ministers on Friday, a similar message was sent across to Mr. Kumaraswamy at an informal Cabinet meeting that was convened to discuss the political situation following the Lok Sabha election results.

Another senior Congress Minister said the election results have forced a rethink among the State Congress leadership for the first time after the coalition government came to power in May 2018. “There is now a realisation that the coalition’s differences have cost them dear in this election. Our half-hearted experiment has failed,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, acknowledging that there have been attempts by the BJP to topple the government, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, in his post-Cabinet meeting briefing, said such efforts would not bear fruit. “We discussed the issue in the Cabinet meeting. All our legislators are together. We will complete the term and implement promises that we have made.”

CM offered to resign?

Following the dismal performance of the JD(S)–Congress coalition in Karnataka, Mr. Kumaraswamy, it is learnt, offered to resign on Thursday owning moral responsibility. Confirming the development, a senior Congress Minister said Mr. Kumaraswamy did so as the results started coming in. “However, State Congress leaders, including KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Home Minister M.B. Patil, met him on Thursday evening and convinced him against taking such a step,” he said.