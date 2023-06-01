ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes on Cabinet meeting today over modalities of ‘guarantees’

June 01, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet is meeting on Friday amid expectations on a decision to implement the five pre-poll ‘guarantees’ given by the Congress.

While the Finance Department on Wednesday provided multiple options to implement these guarantees through a presentation to the Council of Ministers, the final contours would be known on Friday. Would the guarantees be aligned with the Budget or launched before the Budget is likely to be known.

On Thursday, it is learnt that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, met several Cabinet colleagues while Finance Department officials were involved in the preparation of the Cabinet note that would set the tone for discussion on the guarantees at the meeting on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The definition of the beneficiary for Gruha Lakshmi, identifying beneficiaries for 200 units of free power, and micro-contours of implementing the unemployment dole are among the many vexed issues before the Cabinet. The total annual outgo for the guarantees is estimated to be between ₹55,000 crore and ₹60,000 crore, and is also dependent on how the guarantees are implemented. While suggestions have been made to implement the guarantees in phases to space out the financial burden, the Cabinet will take a call on whether to implement all at one go or implement them in phases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US