All eligible voters from Jenu Kuraba and Koraga tribal groups in Karnataka enrolled in voters’ list

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, on a special drive, has enrolled all eligible voters of two vulnerable tribal groups in Karnataka. With the enrolment of 1,437 people from the Jenu Kuruba and Koraga communities, the coverage of all eligible voters (those aged above 18) is 100% among them as per the final electoral rolls published on January 5, officials said.

As per the baseline survey of 2021 by the State Department of Tribal Welfare, the population of these two communities stood at 46,852 in the five districts of Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi. Of these, 32,466 are eligible to vote. While 31,024 already had voter identification cards, it was a challenging task to enrol the remaining in remote areas. While 1,437 have been enrolled, five persons have migrated from Chamarajanagar district, officials said.

Special drives

Manoj Kumar Meena, CEO for Karnataka, said special drives were conducted to enrol the remaining eligible voters from these communities. “The Deputy Commissioners of these five districts have certified that up to January 5 when the final electoral rolls of 2023 were published, all the eligible voters from these communities have been covered,” he said.

Pointing out that he personally supervised the enrollment in Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, Mr. Meena said, “In Chamarajanagar, I found that the community members were shy and hesitant to meet others. But with the help of leaders from the Soliga tribe, we could talk to them. In Kodagu, they were more vocal and easy to talk to.”

Tribal booths

Mr. Meena, who pointed out that inhabitants of remote tribal hamlets experience several physical and social constraints to turn out to vote, said, “To encourage them to vote, some polling booths in constituencies that have a sizable population of the tribal groups were decorated depicting local culture during the last election.”

Another senior official in the office of the CEO, Karnataka, said, “The drop in the turnout of people from tribal settlements in the previous elections had prompted the Election Commission to come up with the concept of tribal booths. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working on tribal welfare will be roped in to help the administration in encouraging them to participate in the democratic process.”

