All election meetings to be video-recorded

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said on Saturday that all election meetings done by all candidates in the forthcoming parliamentary elections would be video-recorded. She was chairing a meeting of nodal officers nominated for the parliamentary elections at the District Offices Complex here.

Ms. Korlapati said that the candidates contesting the parliamentary elections had to compulsorily take permission for holding any election meetings.

The designated officers should reach the spots of such meetings an hour in advance and keep vigil there, she said.

The cost of the stage, chairs, loudspeakers, pandals, vehicles, food and all other expenses at such meetings should be accounted for. It was incumbent to take permission for putting up any banner or hoarding that might be installed in favour of the candidate.

The flex banners should be installed as per the directions and any violation in the size of banners would be considered a poll code violation.

The parties could display their flags at the venue of meetings only an hour before the scheduled programme.

Precautions should be taken to see that there was no violation of model code of conduct during any celebrations or jayantis in the period leading up to the elections.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari said that the video recording of the election meetings should be edited at the Assistant Election Officer’s office. It should not be edited in any private places. Permission should not be given to holding of one or more than one election meetings in the same place or its surroundings, she said.