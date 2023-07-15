All efforts to be made to develop Mandya University, assures Cheluvarayaswamy

July 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka government will make all efforts to develop Mandya University into a full-fledged university on the lines of the universities in Mysuru and Bengaluru, assured Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Speaking after inaugurating a cultural festival on Mandya University premises on Saturday, July 15, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district, said he will discuss the infrastructure needs and other requirements for Mandya University with its Vice Chancellor Dr. Puttaraju and submit a report in the regard to the State government.

He assured to develop Mandya University into a full-fledged university like the varsities in Mysuru and Bengaluru over the next five years.

Though the Mandya University came into being in 2019, the university, over the last four years, has not been able to create an atmosphere of a full-fledged varsity for its students. Mandya is yet to catch up with the universities in Mysuru and Bengaluru, he said.

The university Vice Chancellor has been asked to submit a report on the requirements for the university to the State government, he said, adding that he would draw the State government’s attention to the matter and ensure its implementation.

Thousands of students were pursuing a variety of educational courses in Mandya University, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said, while assuring to secure permission from the government for new courses if any were necessary.

Sumalatha Ambarish, Mandya MP, who also participated in the programme, called upon the students to participate in sports and cultural activities alongside their studies. Student life is a valuable period, she said and called upon the students to understand their responsibilities while they are in pursuit of their accomplishments and goals.

P. Ravikumar, Mandya MLA, who was also present on the occasion, described student life as “golden period” of their life, which will not come back to them. Hence, he appealed to them to pursue higher education and work for the welfare of the society. He also cautioned the students against wasting their “precious” student life.

Earlier, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy and Mr. Ravikumar were brought to the dais in a procession of various folk troupes. The guests gave away the awards to the winners of various sports and cultural contests.

Darshan Puttannaiah, Melukote MLA; Mandya University Vice Chancellor Dr. Puttaraju, Registrar Rangaraj, Syndicate member M. Nagaraju, actor Madhu Sagar and others were also present on the occasion.

