All districts to get centres to train youth in competitive exams

MYSURU

12 February 2021 23:08 IST

60-day online coaching in IAS/KAS exams conducted by KSOU; participants told to serve the people and bring positive change in society

All district headquarters in the State would be getting centres for training youth in IAS, KAS and other competitive examinations next year, Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning, Sports and Youth Empowerment Department, Government of Karnataka, said on Friday

Participating virtually in a programme organised to wish the participants of a 60-day online IAS/KAS competitive examinations’ training and launch a book ‘Mukta Bhandara’, study materials for the competitive examinations, at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) here, she said the KSOU’s Competitive Examinations’ Centre has become a model for training the youth. Similar centres can be set up in each district headquarters and the proposal has been discussed with Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan.

“The DyCM has responded positively to the proposal and funds were expected to be allocated in the 2022 budget for establishing the centres in all the districts next year.”

Ms .Rajneesh said many youths from the districts and cities dream of cracking IAS and KAS examinations, and they also get suitable guidance/coaching in realising their wish. The youth from rural areas also need similar support and centres can be proposed even in the taluk centres keeping in view the interests of these students. Such initiatives can build self-confidence in the candidates, helping them to successfully face the competitive examinations..

Though the State has a population of nearly 2.5 crore youth, only 30 per cent of them get higher education; the rest don’t have access to higher education and such candidates have to be academically empowered, the ACS suggested.

Ms. Rajneesh advised the participants to pursue IAS and KAS exams only to serve the people and bring change in the society and not for any personal interest or for livelihood reasons. “Opt for civil services only if you have the passion to serve the society.”

Deputy Inspector General of Police in Nagaland, N. Rajashekar, who also took part virtually, advised the candidates to give top priority for time and make use of the opportunities available. “Do not pursue anything under pressure or somebody’s force. Take the exams seriously and put in your best,” he said, advising the participants to lay emphasis on solving previous years’ question papers and keep themselves well-informed about the current affairs.

Hassan ZP CEO D. Bharathi, who also addressed the participants virtually, said dreams have to be pursued with a focused mind and added that learning is endless even after taking over key positions cracking the competitive examinations.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said nearly 1,000 candidates took online coaching. A booklet on the success story of KSOU students who cracked KAS and other competitive exams will be brought out soon. It will be sent to every household in the State through ASHA workers, to encourage other talents to dream big. The KSOU is preparing the candidates for the competitive world and has launched various initiatives, including setting up of a state-of-the-art studio and video classes.

Registrar Lingaraj Gandhi, KSOU Competitive Examinations Centre Head Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, Finance Officer Khader Pasha, and Registrar-Evaluation K.M. Mahadevan were present.