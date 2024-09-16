ADVERTISEMENT

All demands cannot be fulfilled at once, says Siddaramaiah

Published - September 16, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being received at the Kalaburagi Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Cabinet will discuss various long-pending demands of Kalyana Karnataka region and fulfill some of the key expectations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. He hastened to add that not all of them can be fulfilled all at once.

Speaking to presspersons at the Kalaburagi Airport on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Cabinet will discuss projects announced in the Budget and also about setting up a Ministry for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

It will ensure that steps are taken for creating employment opportunities in the region, the Chief Minister added.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the development of the region. The long-pending demand seeking amendment [Article 371(J)] to the Constitution has been fulfilled with efforts made by Congress leaders, including All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said and added that the then Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani rejected the proposal submitted by the S.M. Krishna-led State government favouring amendment.

Nagamangala violence

Replying to a question about the violence in Nagamangala town in Mandya district during a Ganesh idol procession, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the situation there is peaceful now. Enough police personnel have been deputed in the town. Inspector of the Nagamangala Town Police Station has been placed under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty, the Chief Minister said and promised compensation for the affected families.

