All courts in Karnataka closed till April 30

The order of closure of all courts, including the High Court, in the State has been extended till April 30.
The HC Benches in Bengaluru, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi will conduct hearings through videoconferencing facilities only in cases of extreme urgency on April 16, 21, 24 and 28, on the acceptance of such cases for hearing by the Chief Justice, said a notification issued by the High Court on Monday. The submission of any petition till April 30 will be only through e-filing mode.
Similarly, all the trial courts in every district will take up matters of extreme urgency, also through videoconferencing.
