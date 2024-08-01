All competitive exams with less than 20,000 candidates to be computer- based

The State government has decided to make all competitive examinations with less than 20,000 candidates computer-based.

The decision was taken at a board meeting of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) held on Thursday (August 1) headed by M.C. Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, and Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education. The objective is to bring in more transparency in examinations conducted by the KEA, said Dr. Sudhakar. It was also decided to make all examinations conducted by the Authority “paperless” in a phased manner, he added.

The meeting gave its approval for adopting Artificial Intelligence technology for webcasting, collecting handprints and biometrics, and using facial recognition technology to verify candidates in all competitive examinations conducted for the recruitment of vacant posts in various departments along with the Common Entrance Test.

