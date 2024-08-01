ADVERTISEMENT

All competitive exams with less than 20,000 candidates to be computer- based

Published - August 01, 2024 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to make all competitive examinations with less than 20,000 candidates computer-based.

The decision was taken at a board meeting of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) held on Thursday (August 1) headed by M.C. Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, and Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education. The objective is to bring in more transparency in examinations conducted by the KEA, said Dr. Sudhakar. It was also decided to make all examinations conducted by the Authority “paperless” in a phased manner, he added.

The meeting gave its approval for adopting Artificial Intelligence technology for webcasting, collecting handprints and biometrics, and using facial recognition technology to verify candidates in all competitive examinations conducted for the recruitment of vacant posts in various departments along with the Common Entrance Test.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US