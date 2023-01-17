ADVERTISEMENT

All breeds’ dog show in Mysuru on Jan. 22

January 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Over 400 dogs are expected to participate in the show organised by Canine Club of Mysore

The Hindu Bureau

Dog enthusiasts can rejoice as the All India Championship Dog Show will be held in Mysuru on January 22 (Sunday) from 9 a.m. at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds near the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Canine Club of Mysore, which is affiliated to the Kennel Club of India, is conducting the show. This is the 9 th and 10 th All Breeds Championship Dog Show and 9 th show of Society for Indian Breeds of Dogs.

The judging of dogs will begin at 9 a.m. The judges for all breeds are C.V. Sudarshan and T. Preetham and the judge for Indian dogs is Yashodhara

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Canine Club of Mysore president B.P. Manjunath and office-bearers of the club on Tuesday released posters of the dog show and said the KCI rules will be complied with while conducting the competition.

Dogs from Karnataka and other States are expected to participate. Mr Manjunath said around 400 dogs of various breeds are likely to take part as the online registration for the show has begun.

The organisers said there are no spot registrations and the pet owners were supposed to register online at least three days before the show visiting www.dogsnshows.com

For queries call 9629012999.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US