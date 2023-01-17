All breeds’ dog show in Mysuru on Jan. 22

January 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Dog enthusiasts can rejoice as the All India Championship Dog Show will be held in Mysuru on January 22 (Sunday) from 9 a.m. at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds near the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Canine Club of Mysore, which is affiliated to the Kennel Club of India, is conducting the show. This is the 9 th and 10 th All Breeds Championship Dog Show and 9 th show of Society for Indian Breeds of Dogs.

The judging of dogs will begin at 9 a.m. The judges for all breeds are C.V. Sudarshan and T. Preetham and the judge for Indian dogs is Yashodhara

Canine Club of Mysore president B.P. Manjunath and office-bearers of the club on Tuesday released posters of the dog show and said the KCI rules will be complied with while conducting the competition.

Dogs from Karnataka and other States are expected to participate. Mr Manjunath said around 400 dogs of various breeds are likely to take part as the online registration for the show has begun.

The organisers said there are no spot registrations and the pet owners were supposed to register online at least three days before the show visiting www.dogsnshows.com

For queries call 9629012999.