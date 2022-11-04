All arrangements made for TET on Sunday

11,823 candidates set to appear for the Teacher Eligibility Test in Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau YADGIR
November 04, 2022 20:38 IST

With a total of 11,823 candidates set to appear for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be held on Sunday, officials of Yadgir district have made requisite arrangements to conduct the examination.

Chairing a review meeting on the preparations for the recruitment examination recently in Yadgir, Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal directed the officials to ensure that the examination was conducted without giving any scope for lapses.

She said that as many as 27 examination centers would be set up in the district for the 11,823 candidates. While 5,295 candidates would appear for the examination during the first session from 9.30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6,528 candidates would appear in the second session from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., she said.

Adequate police personnel would be deployed around the examination centres and there would be prohibitory orders in place as a precautionary measure.

Ms. Snehal specifically asked the officials to ensure that basic needs, including drinking water, should be made available to the candidates. To ensure cleanliness, examination centres should be sanitised and Health Department staff should be there with the medical equipments and medicines, she said.

Sharanabasappa Kotepppgol, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shantagowda Patil, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Malingaraya, District Treasury Officer, Deepak Boosreddy, CPI, and others were present.

