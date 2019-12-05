All arrangements in place in K.R. Pet segment

All arrangements are in place for the byelection to K.R. Pet Assembly segment on Thursday.

On Wednesday, officials on election duty reached their designated places with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Control Units, Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and other materials, which were collected and verified at the Government Polytechnic College in K.R. Pet town.

A total of seven candidates are in the fray and the main contenders are K.C. Narayana Gowda of the BJP, K.B. Chandrashekar of the Congress, and B.L. Devaraj of the JD(S).

H.M. Chandre Gowda of Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP), H.D. Revanna of Purvanchal Mahapanchayat, K.N. Shankaregowda from Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) and Deve Gowda, an Independent, are the other candidates who have staked their political fortunes in the election. The constituency has 2,08,937 voters.

The District Election Commission has set up 258 polling stations across the constituency. Of them, there are two sakhi polling stations, managed fully by women, eight model polling stations, and one special polling station for physically challenged voters.

Security personnel, including paramilitary forces, have been deployed across the constituency.