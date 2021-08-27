All arrangements in place for corpn. elections in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

300 candidates in the fray; 2,750 officials deputed for poll duty

As many as 300 candidates are in the fray as per the final list released here on Thursday evening for the elections to the 55 wards of the Kalaburagi City Corporation.

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that of the total 360 candidates who filed their nomination papers, 23 withdrew them and 19 nomination papers were rejected.

This time, 83 candidates are contesting the elections as Independents. As far as political parties are concerned, the Congress is contesting in all the 55 wards, the BJP in 47 wards and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded candidates in 45 wards.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting in 26 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is fighting the polls in 20 seats. The others in the fray are the Social Democratic Party of India in 10 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party in six seats, Karnataka Rashtra Samiti in four seats and the Communist Party of India in two seats, while the Welfare Party of India and the Indian Union Muslim League are contesting in one ward each.

As many as 15 candidates are in the fray in Ward No 17. Of these, 10 are contesting as Independents. As many as 11 persons are contesting in Ward No 18, 10 each are contesting in Ward No 19 and 40.

Ms. Jyothsna said that all arrangements are in place for the elections. Elections will be held on September 3, from 7 a.m. till 6 p.m. A total of 533 polling stations have been set up, of which 150 have been declared as sensitive and 54 as hypersensitive.

As many as 11 returning officers and 11 assistant returning officers have been appointed. An 11-member team of district-level officers, supporting staff, police personal and audit officers has also been appointed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 27 sector officers have been appointed and a requisition has been sent to Secretary of the Home Department for delegation of magisterial powers to them. Also, two officers have been posted as Election General Observers by the State Election Commission. In all, 2,750 officials have been deputed for the elections, she added.

Counting will be taken up on Nutan Vidyalaya Pre University College campus in Kalaburagi on September 6.

There are 2,58,775 male, 2,60,543 female and 146 transgender voters, taking the total to 5,19,464 in the city for the urban local bodies elections.