All 71 cases in Mandya linked to Maharashtra

Mandya

19 May 2020 23:15 IST

A total of 71 new cases were reported in Mandya district alone on Tuesday, all with an inter-State travel history to Maharashtra. Among those infected, seven are children aged below 10.

All the infected hail from various villages in K.R. Pet and Nagamangala taluks of the district and have settled in Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra since several years. These two taluks have a long history of migration to Mumbai.

