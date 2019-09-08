Karnataka

All 26 crest gates of Almatti open again after heavy inflow

Water being discharged from the Almatti dam.

Water being discharged from the Almatti dam.   | Photo Credit: rajendra singh hajeri

This comes in the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra

After a brief halt, the inflow into the Almatti dam on the Krishna has increased again following heavy rains in Maharashtra.

When the rains had stopped in Western Ghats a few days ago, which is the primary source of water to the dam, the outflow was fully stopped in order to store more water.

Now, with the rains resuming, there is a heavy quantum of flow into the dam again which has forced Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited officials to open all 26 crest gates to release the water.

On Friday evening, the officials recorded an inflow of 1,10,200 cusecs, while the outflow was at the rate of 1,36,664 cusecs.

The officials believe the heavy inflow will continue for some more time. In may be noted that Almatti dam has set a new record by discharging over 800 tmcft of water in this monsoon season. The total storage capacity of the dam is 123 tmcft.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains and subsequent release of water from the dam is worrying villagers located on the river banks.

They faced floods only recently and they are now praying that they do not have to confront a similar situation again.

However, the officials have promised them that there will be no floods this time as the outflow is not going to cross 2 lakh cusecs.

“Hence, it will not flood villages and people need not to worry,” officials said.

