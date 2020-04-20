All 18 new cases are from NK

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were detected in the State on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 408. All the new cases are from North Karnataka — 11 from Vijayapura, five from Kalaburagi, and one each from Gadag and Bidar.

All the cases have contact with a previous patient, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Monday. These cases are a continued chain of the Vijayapura’s two families, which had 17 cases totally.

In Nanjangud, which has now become a cluster concern, 2,098 persons have been quarantined. Of these, 1,960 were tested and 69 were positive while 1,891 were negative. The results of 138 samples are still awaited. Of the total 84 cases in Mysuru, 69 have emanated from a pharma company.

The Minister pointed out that some districts have continued to remain COVID free. While Kodagu, for the last 32 days has not seen even a single positive case, Chitradurga has not seen a positive case for the last 26 days.

Similarly, Davangere and Udupi have not seen cases in the last 25 days and 22 days, respectively. As on today, there are 10 COVID-19 free districts: Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Haveri, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, and Yadgir.

Stringent action

Warning hospitals that do not report COVID cases to the government of stringent action, the Minister said 80% of the 16 persons who succumbed to the disease in the State are aged above 60. Eleven of the deceased had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and most had reported late.

Overall, 29 SARI patients and two ILI patients have tested positive in the State. As many as 20 positive patients are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and they have spread the infection to 103 persons, who have also tested positive.

Meeting with private hospitals

Coming to the aid of those who are being refused treatment for non-COVID ailments, the State government will hold a meeting with representatives of private hospitals in a day or two.

“We have got several complaints about non-COVID patients being made to run from one hospital to another. We will soon publish a list of hospitals where non-COVID treatment can be availed. We will also hold a meeting with private hospital representatives in a day or two,” said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar.

ICMR random testing

Meanwhile, to study the spread of COVID-19 and ascertain if there was community transmission, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will take up random testing in 82 districts from 25 States in the country. In Karnataka, ICMR has chosen three districts of Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, and Chitradurga. “The study will also analyse the spread based on population and guidelines for the same are being framed,” the Minister said.