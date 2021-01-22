All 17 varsity hostels to open to full capacity

For the first time in a gap of nearly eight months, all 17 hostels of the University of Mysore will resume services in full capacity with the resumption of offline classes for the first-year PG students from January 29.
Though the hostels were reopened following resumption of classes for the second-year PG students and the students in intermediate semesters recently, the hostels would be running in their full capacity with the addition of students to the campuses in Mysuru.
Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said Mysuru campus has 15 hostels and there is one each in Mandya and Chamarajnagar campuses. All of them would be operated with resumption of offline classes to all university students and also students returning to the campuses in more numbers with the easing of COVID-19 infection rate.
“All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed in the hostels. Already instructions had been issued to the wardens of each hostel. The University will strictly follow the SOPs.”
The University had earlier requested the government to ask the Social Welfare Department to operate their hostels since some of its students had taken shelter in those hostels. Their reopening would benefit the students to pursue their courses.
