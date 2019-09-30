All 15 disqualified MLAs will be fielded by BJP in bypolls: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field all the disqualified MLAs in the byelections to the 15 Assembly segments scheduled for December 5, and that party national president Amit Shah has given the go-ahead to the proposal.

The issue had become a point of contention after BJP leader Umesh Katti said that disqualified MLAs would not get a chance to contest the polls.

Allaying apprehensions of the disqualified MLAs, Mr. Yediyurappa said at Shikaripur on Monday: “It is because of the resignations by these MLAs that the BJP could form a government in Karnataka. Mr. Shah has given his approval to field the disqualified MLAs.”

In Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan held a meeting with some of the disqualified MLAs, apparently in an effort to assure them that they would be fielded in the bypolls. One of the disqualified MLAs, B.C. Patil, said they would soon have a meeting to decide on joining the BJP. He also expressed displeasure over Mr. Katti’s statement.

Admitting that there was discontent among a section of BJP leaders over fielding the disqualified MLAs, Mr. Yediyurappa said that there are a few Assembly segments where the party’s candidates had lost by a slim margin against the disqualified MLAs in the previous Assembly election. “They naturally want to contest the byelections. But it has been decided that they will be accommodated in Boards and Corporations,” said the Chief Minister.

Referring to Mr. Katti’s statement, Mr. Yediyurappa said that as the party national leadership has taken a call on fielding them, there should not be any confusion. He requested the BJP leaders, including aspirants for tickets, to strive for the victory of the disqualified MLAs in the byelection, sinking all differences.

In Mangaluru, Union Minister and former State BJP president Pralhad Joshi also said assurances given to disqualified MLAs would be fulfilled by the party.

Tour of flood-hit areas

Mr. Yediyurappa said he would tour the flood-affected areas in the State for four days from October 4 to review the relief works.

He said that around ₹35,000 crore earmarked in the State government’s budget for 2019-2020 for various development projects would be diverted towards flood relief work.