All 13 children are stable, says doctor

The children, who developed convulsions after they were administered an antibiotic at Sagar taluk hospital on Sunday evening, are recovering, according to the doctors treating them. Of the 13 children, three are being treated in Shivamogga, seven at Sagar hospital, and two have been discharged.

The children, who were admitted to Sagar hospital, developed convulsions after they were administered an antibiotic, leaving their parents in panic. Three children were shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga for observation.

Parappa, administrative medical officer of the taluk hospital, said all children were normal and nothing to worry about. “Of the three children admitted to McGann Hospital, two had been shifted to a private hospital. In Sagar, two children have been discharged”, he said.

The officer said the antibiotic could not be the reason for the incident. “The same day morning, the same drug was given to the patients. Even in the evening, children in other wards were also given the same drug. But, only 13 developed complications,” he said.

Inquiry ordered

District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli has ordered an inquiry into the issue. “The same antibiotic had been administered to many children on the day. Only 13 developed complications. There could be some issues with the way the antibiotic was administered. The medicine in powder form has to be diluted by mixing it with distilled water. The Assistant Drug Controller has been asked to collect samples and give a report,” he said.