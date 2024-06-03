GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All 11 candidates to be declared elected unopposed in Legislative Council elections

Seven of the Congress, three of BJP and one from JD (S) filed their nominations on Monday

Published - June 03, 2024 08:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

All 11 candidates -- seven of the Congress, three of the BJP, and one of the JD(S) -- who filed their nomination papers on Monday for the Legislative Council elections, will be declared elected unopposed on June 6, after the deadline for withdrawal of papers passes. Monday was the last day for filing nomination papers.

Elections will not be held as only 11 candidates were in the fray for the same number of vacant seats in the Council. Candidates will not be declared elected only if their nomination papers are rejected during the scrutiny on June 4 and if they do not withdraw their papers. The last date for withdrawal is June 6 and after that the results would be declared, official sources in the State Secretariat said.

Asif Pasha filed his nomination papers last week claiming that he was the Congress candidate but his name was not proposed by the Congress MLAs and his papers would be automatically rejected during the scrutiny, official sources said.

Congress nominees

Former Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah; Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju; political adviser to the Chief Minister K. Govindraj; KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar; former MLC Ivan D’Souza; party’s Kalaburagi district president Jagdev Guttedar, and former chairperson of the Karnataka Minorities Commission Bilkis Bano filed their papers.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, KPCC office-bearers, and Ministers were present when candidates filed their nomination papers.

BJP candidates

Former Minister C.T. Ravi, party functionary N. Ravikumar, and senior party leader from Basavakalyan and former MLA M.G. Muley of the BJP filed their papers.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Lok Sabha candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, MLAs V. Sunil Kumar and C.N. Ashwath Narayan were present on the occasion.

The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate T.N. Javarayi Gowda, who lost in the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency in 2023, filed his nomination papers.

