All 108 students of Belagavi Kendriya Vidyalaya clear CBSE Class 12 exam

Students of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya-2 in the Military Camp area of Belagavi have done well in the 12th and 10th standard examinations conducted by CBSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school has achieved 100% pass in the 12th standard with all the 108 students clearing the examination.

Sachin Benakannanavar has topped the school in the Science stream with 95.8% marks and Vaibhavi Parlekar topped the school in the Commerce stream with 90.2% marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as nine students, including Paramesh Jagadale, Rohan Kadolkar, Sonia Patil, Ram Thapa, Nikhil Talawar, Ruchika Amol Patil and Asmita Patil, have scored more than 90% marks.

As many as 14 students have obtained 100% marks in different subjects.

Asmita Patil, Kanchan Khot, Ruchika Patil, Sachin Benakannanavar, Ram Thapa, Tanvi Katti, Nilkhil Talwar, Rohan Kadolkar, Chetan Bhajantri, Vaibhavi Parlekar, Shahid Kittur, Prerna Shivangekar and Sonia Patil have scored cent per cent marks in some subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of the school have done well in the CBSE 10th standard examinations too.

Of the batch of 232 students, 70 have scored more than 80% marks. As many as 15 have scored a perfect 100% in different subjects.

Suraj Singh has topped the school with 96.40% marks, said a release from school principal Mahendra Kalra.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.