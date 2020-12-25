All 10 U.K. returnees test negative

As many as 10 persons have returned from the U.K. to Raichur and Yadgir districts in the last couple of days and all have tested negative for COVID-19, Raichur Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar and Yadgir District Health Officer Indhumathi Patil confirmed to The Hindu over phone on Thursday.

Of the 10 returnees, eight — four from Satyanarayan Camp in Turvihal village and four from Raichur — came from the U.K. a couple of days ago.

They have undergone RT-PCR test and their results returned negative, Mr. Venkatesh Kumar said. He added that though the results returned negative, all the eight have been kept under 14 days quarantine.

Meanwhile, Dr. Patil said that the remaining two were from Yadgir city and they have been kept under the mandatory 14 days quarantine.