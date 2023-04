April 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Minister Alkod Hanumanthappa, who joined the Janata Dal (Secular) in Bengaluru on Tuesday, has been appointed as the JD(S) working president. He joined the regional party in the presence of party State president C.M. Ibrahim and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Mr. Kumaraswamy said that it was a home coming for Mr. Hanumanthappa. He also indicated that more leaders are joining the party in Tumakuru on Wednesday.