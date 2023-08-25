Alignment of Mysuru-Nanjangud railway track section may be modified near airport

August 25, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The alignment of the Mysuru-Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar railway track section may be realigned near the airport.

This is to overcome the impasse over the refusal of the Airport Authority of India to give clearance to Railways to draw overhead power cables.

Though the entire 60 km stretch from Mysuru-Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar has been electrified, a small stretch of nearly 100 metres has been held up as the track skirts the approach of the Mysuru airport runway.

As a result, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India have withheld permission to take up track electrification along the short stretch on the grounds that they could cause electro-magnetic disturbance to the navigation equipment of the flights and the air traffic control.

The issue is deadlocked since 2019 and when the Commissioner for Railway Safety conducted the track inspection, the rake was hauled by diesel locomotive from Ashokapuram, which is the nearest station.

Pratap Simha, MP, said at the Airport Advisory Committee meeting here on Friday that he had apprised Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of the imbroglio. In all probability, the railway track near the airport would be re-laid so as to take a detour of about 2 km. This would avoid all impasse and pave the way for introduction of electric locomotives on the section, Mr. Simha said.

Though the 60-km stretch of Mysuru-Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar section had been fully electrified — but for the 100-metre stretch near the airport — the Railway authorities were unable to operate trains hauled by electric locomotive. Though a shield over the overhead electric cables was mooted, the idea was turned down as not feasible.

