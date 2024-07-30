Alert us if anybody from Chamarajanagar is missing in Wayanad landslip: DC

The Chamarajanagar district administration has requested people from the district to alert officials in case their family members, relatives, or friends are missing in the landslip at Wayanad in Kerala.

Helpline numbers have been released for people from Chamarajanagar to contact the district administration for assistance. The toll-free numbers are 1077, 08226-223160, 223161, and 223163 and WhatsApp number 9740942901.

While appealing to people not to panic, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, in a video message on Tuesday, said Wayanad has witnessed devastating landslips, killing several people, injuring many, and several people are said to be trapped. Rescue efforts are on with people admitted in hospitals and the Chamarajanagar district administration is in touch with the administration in Wayanad, she added.

A team headed by the Tahsildar, Gundlupet, has been sent to Wayanad to assist the rescue efforts and also to aid people from Chamarajanagar who are stranded in the town. In total, two teams from the district had been sent to Wayanad for aiding the local administration, the DC said.

Ms. Nag said the district administration assures that all necessary rescue measures will be taken if anybody from Chamarajanagar is trapped in Wayanad. If anybody is missing in Wayanad, alert us and we will initiate measures to find them. Any information on the missing, including students, employed, and tourists will help us in locating them. Phone numbers, addresses, and photographs can be sent, she added.

Ms. Nag also said the Sulthan Bathery police have alerted the district administration that the highway from Bengaluru passing through Gundlupet in the district to Wayanad has been closed and traffic has been diverted in view of the flood situation.

