Alert train loco pilot averts accident on Mysuru-Nanjangud railway line

November 15, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - MYSURU

A steel sleeper and a wooden log had been placed on the railway track

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Nanjangud Town railway station. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

A potential disaster was averted on the Mysuru-Nanjangud section by an alert loco pilot who noticed a steel sleeper and a wooden log that were placed on the railway track on November 12.

The incident took place in the evening when loco pilot Ashwini Kumar was operating train number 06275 between Chamarajanagar and Mysuru. He noticed the obstruction on the stretch between Nanjangud and Kadakola railway stations. He brought the train to a halt.

On being alerted, RPF staff reached the spot. They noticed Somay Marandi loitering near the track. On being questioned, he claimed to have placed the obstacles, along with his accomplices Bhajanu Murmu and Dasamat Marandi. The trio are from Odisha.

The suspects have been handed over to Government Railway Police at Mysuru for further investigation. A case has been registered under various sections of the Railways Act, 1989. Conviction could result in life imprisonment, according to J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru division. ‘’The trio had deliberately placed the steel sleeper and the wooden log on the tracks at KM No 19/200-300, forcing Train No. 06275 to come to a halt.”

Authorities said the quick response of the loco pilot ensured the safety of passengers and foiled an attempt to wreck the train.

Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru commended the alertness of the loco pilot and the swift action of the security forces. She cautioned against such activities, as they may lead to loss of life, besides drawing stringent action by the railway authorities against the culprits.

