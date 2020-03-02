Alert staff foil bid to loot finance firm

Vijayapura

02 March 2020 20:12 IST

An attempt to loot Muthoot Finance here was foiled after the staff pressed the emergency alarm button.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV camera, shows five persons entering the finance firm located on BLDE Road at around 9.30 a.m. on Monday.

The gang members tried to snatch away locker keys from one of the staff members. During the process, the gang members manhandled the staff.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the alert staff immediately pressed the emergency alarm button. When the alarm went off, the gang members fled the scene. One of them was seen carrying a gun.

Later, speaking to media persons, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal clarified that no shooting took place inside the finance firm. Two of the gang members were seen wearing masks.

According to the staff, two of them first entered the firm on the pretext of mortgaging a gold ring for money. Later, the remaining three joined the group and suddenly began attacking the staff.

Mr. Agarwal said that the police have registered a case. Investigation is under way. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service. Forensic experts visited the crime scene. Based on CCTV footage and other clues, the culprits will be arrested, he added.