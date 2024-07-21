Alert sounded on Krishna riverbanks with rising water release from Basavasagar Reservoir

An alert notice has been issued to villagers on the Krishna riverbanks in view of water being released from the Basavasagar Reservoir into the river course.

Owing to heavy rainfall in the upstream of the Krishna catchment areas, the quantum of inflow from Alamatti dam into the Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur, Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, has been gradually increased.

Therefore, officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited have raised the amount of water being discharged into the Krishna river course to maintain the safety level in the reservoir.

According to information made available, the officials have released 1.45 lakh cusecs of water from the reservoir into the river course, while the inflow was 1.25 lakh cusecs.

The amount of water being discharged into the river course is likely to reach 1.60 lakh cusecs shortly.

The water level now stands at 491.16 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.

The district administration has already issued an alert cautioning people living on the riverbanks downstream of the reservoir.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has said that she has been collecting information about the rising outflow every hour.

And, she has instructed the revenue, police and other related departments to be ready to face flood-like situations and to ensure the safety of human beings and animals.

