Alert sounded in North Karnataka as cases rise in Maharashtra

With COVID-19 cases rising in Maharashtra, officials have sounded an alert in North Karnataka districts.

There is some panic among residents of the border districts after the State witnessed 10 deaths on Thursday and Belagavi registered the first COVID-19 death after three months.

The quantum of testing and vaccination would be increased by nearly 40%, say Health Department officials. While Belagavi and Kalaburagi have been asked to increase testing to 3,000 per day, Bidar and Vijayapura have been asked to raise it to 2,000 per day.

Vaccine targets are being revised too.

In Belagavi, officials had set a target of 4.4 lakh vaccinations, as per the earlier cut-off age limit of 60. But now, with the Union government asking those above 45 to get vaccinated, the target will be revised to around 18% of the district population.

“That means we will need to administer the vaccine to nearly nine lakh people. There are 126 government hospitals and 20 private hospitals where the vaccine is available. We are asking each hospital to submit a utilisation certificate before putting an indent with the Central warehouse for vaccine supply,” a Health Department officer said.

In Vijayapura, officers have stepped up vigil on the border. “We are not only increasing checking on the border but are also trying to find out if people cross the border using minor roads,” a senior officer said.

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar has urged more people to get vaccinated. “Of the 1.86 lakh senior citizens in Vijayapura district, only around 25,000 have got the vaccine. This should increase,” he said. He has issued orders banning public celebrations of Holi across the district from March 28 to 31.

“Copies of the State government’s order banning public celebrations of all major festivals in March and April are being circulated to taluk and village level offices. Wherever needed, we will utilise the services of village heralders and drum beaters to create awareness about this,’’ a zilla panchayat officer said in Belagavi.