Alert sounded in Bagalkot, Vijayapura districts

With the Department of Meteorology forecast of heavy rain in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra for another couple of days, the district administrations of Bagalkot and Vijayapura are on alert as excess inflow of water could worsen the already difficult situation.

As rain continued to cause havoc in the Krishna Basin, the chances of water receding in the affected areas are not in immediate sight as the water level is steadily rising.

“We have kept the entire machinery on alert to tackle any eventuality arising from a sudden increase in the water level in the Krishna river course which will pose a threat to villages located on the banks of the river here,” Assistant Commissioner of Jamkhandi taluk in Bagalkot district Ikram Sharif said. Mr. Sharif told The Hindu that as more water flowed into the river course, over a hundred more people were shifted to villages located in Mudhol taluk on Tuesday and Wednesday. As many as 10 rehabilitation centres have been set up in Jamkhandi and Mudhol taluks, the worst affected taluks.

Bridge closed

Meanwhile, the Chikkapadasalagi Bridge remained closed on Wednesday also as the gushing waters reached to the edge of the bridge.

The officials believe that as the bridge is over six decades old, gushing waters could damage it any time. Therefore, as a precaution, movement of vehicles has been banned and Section 144 of the Cr.PC has been imposed on both sides of the bridge.

While this is the situation in Bagalkot, alert has been sounded in villages in Vijayapura district also after heavy outflow of water from the Almatti dam.

On Wednesday, 3.62 lakh cusecs of water flowed into the dam, while officials discharged over 4 lakh cusecs of water.

Consequently, the district administration has sounded an alert in 10 villages in Sindgi, 12 in Indi and 15 in Chadchan taluks as they are likely to get inundated with more water discharge.